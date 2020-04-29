Possible Financial Help for Hairstylists and Manicurists

Since salons are closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandmeic, there are lots of hairstylists and manicurists that are struggling financially right now. (There are also LOTS of people who are really missing their hairstylists and manicurists right now but that's a whole different discussion.) Well, here's some good news because it looks like some monetary help may be available.

According to a report from Today, Coty Professional Beauty, which is the parent company of brands like Wella, Sassoon and OPI, is stepping up to offer some financial help to manicurists and hairstylists. They're offering $200,000 in grants to licensed hairstylists, manicurists and educators affected by the pandemic through their new program called Hairdressers at Heart COVID-19 crisis relief program. According to their website, "licensed professional hairstylists and nail techs to salon owners and educators, can apply to receive one of 230 relief checks totaling up to $1,000 each to assist in their pandemic relief and recovery". The campaign started earlier this month and you'll have until June 20th, 2020 to submit your application. You can find out more and submit your application by clicking here.