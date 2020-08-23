Post Office Rally Planned For Downtown Kalamazoo

The American Postal Workers Union is calling on local postal workers and supporters to gather on Tuesday in Downtown Kalamazoo. Tuesday, August 25th has been marked by the union as a national day of action to save the Post Office. According to a release from the union, postal workers and supporters will gather at a masked, socially distanced vigil, between the hours of 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM in front of the Arcadia Post Office on East Michigan. The group plans to sign and mail a giant postcard to the U.S. Senate c/o Mitch McConnell, calling for:

Senate funding of at least $25 Billion for the United States Postal Service to help it survive its current COVID-19 induced financial crisis and protect this national treasure!

Stopping the mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoy!

Ensuring public confidence in voting-by-mail by providing all necessary resources for the timely delivery of election mail!