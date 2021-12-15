Principal Matthew Murray has been suspended from Parkwood Upjohn Elementary School in Kalamazoo and may not return. Principal Murray sent his resignation into the school last month which would go into affect in June of 2022, when the school year ends. However, recent actions caused the school to suspend him four days without pay and was told he was not allowed on school property until his suspension was lifted.

Principal Murray took to YouTube to explain the situation, without shedding light on why he was originally putting his resignation in, stating "The reason is not the students, is not the staff, not the families and my colleges. I will not state the reason right now, I don't think it's appropriate."

Why Was He Suspended?

He stated in a letter, which he refused to sign, that was sent to him from the school informing him of his suspension was because he was required to hold a 2 hour Professional Development training session that lasted less than 30 minutes. He then left the school, after which a child in an after school program pulled a fire alarm. Fire trucks arrived at the school, then left after finding out there was no emergency and the Principal was not present. Principal Murray later came back to the school.

Mixed Emotions

Principle Murray hopes to return to finish his time as leader of the school but as of now, he's unsure of the future. Many people have mixed emotions about the suspension, as multiple people have commented on Facebook and his YouTube video:

Wait. I'm confused. He skipped out on a meeting that he was supposed to conduct. Then, when he did do it, he did it half assed. So, he's upset that he got suspended for not doing his job?

Others had his side:

Parents and staff need to stand up for this man and parent of a kid in the school! Transparency is important and this sounds personal and retaliatory. I hope Mr Murray finds great legal representation, but in the end another school will find a great asset, he will be hard to replace.

Another more detailed complaint was met with pushback:

You are a principal of a school that was supposed to conduct a 2 hour meeting, which you admit that you failed to do. Then, when you decided to do it, you half assed it. Professional Development helps teachers to continue with their own education, helps with career building and also with their licenses to teach. So, you are angry that you got suspended for not doing your job.. Sounds like consequences of your actions.

