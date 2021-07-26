This Historic Private Michigan Island and Lighthouse is for Sale

Check out these stunning photos of this private island located between Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Round Island is the home of a 129-year-old lighthouse and it can all be yours for just under $2 million. The recently restored lighthouse sits on 7 acres of private island tucked between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island in Lake Huron.

In the 1990's decades before the most recent restoration, Paul and Georgeann Lindberg spent three years renovating this lighthouse, turning into a breath-taking 2000 square-foot home according to the listing on Private Islands Inc.,

The result is a spectacular and warm 3- bedroom, 2-bath home that maintains the efficacy of its special history while bringing the living space into modern times with grace and effortless design skill. The main floor houses the cozy living space, and the second floor features 2 comfortable guest bedrooms.

Since Paul Lindberg passed away, his wife has listed this beautiful property multiple times as she doesn't feel she can keep up with the maintenance. The current owners are only the 3rd owners in almost 130 years and now it's up for sale for $1,995,000. Can you imagine how beautiful the view of the fall colors must be?

If that's not enough to put this private island on your bucket list, you how about that emerald green water?

Then there's the sunset.

You would really feel like you're king of the world on this island.

Want to learn more about this Michigan paradise and see photos of the inside of the lighthouse? Click here.

Speaking of breath-taking real estate listings in Michigan, the mansion you see below is in Bloomfield Hills and has a secret room. Click here to see every nook and cranny of that absolutely insane Michigan home.

