In the city of Hancock in the Keweenaw Peninsula, is the Quincy Smelter, part of what’s left of the old Quincy Mine. It's the only remaining copper smelter in the Lake Superior. It was built in 1898 by the Quincy Mining Company to process ore from local copper mines and ceased operation in 1972. This Halloween weekend, the smelter is being turned into a haunted attraction.

It’ll be for three days ONLY, Thursday, Friday & Saturday, October 28-30 from 7p-10p and is not recommended for children: mainly high school age kids and adults.

This place is creepy enough during the day, as you can see in the photo gallery below. The smelter is the last of its kind in the entire country with lots of history seeped into the walls, rooms, and wood, waiting to greet – or scare – you when you visit this weekend. Aside from the fake spooks and monsters, are there real ghosts? Of course there are. Sure there were accidental deaths here, as with most U.P. mine locations…so be on your guard.

This weekend’s event is presented by performing arts students from Michigan Technological University. You walk through yourself; it’s a half-mile walk that will take fifteen minutes to finish. If you have little children, keep in mind – there’s no turning back until you’re done, and some of the stuff is pretty frightening for youngsters. Bring a babysitter along just in case!

Tickets are ten bucks - kids 12 and under, five bucks.

Find out more online HERE.

A roadtrip to the Keewenaw for Halloween will be worth the drive!

Quincy Smelter

