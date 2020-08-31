Rare Full Moon Happening This Week

We get full moons every month but sometimes there are rare full moons, and this week we will see one of them. This is something that I am just learning about but apparently a full moon with a special name is only given once every three years. There are special reasons for each moon having a name, with most coming from Native Americans and/or harvest activities.

The special moon that you will be seeing this week is called the Corn Moon. The corn moon was given this name because Native Americans would start the harvest of corn on this moon. The Corn Moon will also appear to look more yellow and be brighter this week. The brightness of the Corn Moon also helped farmers to harvest their corn or other crops late in to the night due to the brightness of the moon. The Corn Moon is also called the Harvest Moon and is usually the brightest moon due to the full moon being closest to the autumnal equinox.

You will be able to see the Corn Moon at its brightest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1:22 AM ET. It will be bright for about 20 to 30 mins before this, so if you are up late and want to see it, you can set your alarm for 1AM. More about the moons and their names here.