Recycling Center Open Next Week In Marshall

The Marshall Recycling Center of Calhoun County is reopening next week Tuesday, Nov 2nd, with a few changes. In a press release from the Calhoun County Office of Community Development, recyclers are being asked to take note of a few important updates including operating hours, recycling procedures and general tips.

The Marshall Recycling Center is located at 13300 15 Mile Road, in Marshall.

New hours are:

Tuesdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

Tips to make your trip successful:

Stay in your vehicle.

Place your recycling in your trunk or truck bed.

Please consider placing your recycling in containers that can be left at the recycling center such as boxes and paper bags.

Recycling Center Procedures:

Recycling should be sorted into the categories that the center accepts. Unsorted recycling should be taken to the C&C Landfill Recycling Center. Passes are available through our website.

Don’t tie bags, we need to screen the recycling as we unload it. No black garbage bags.

Recycling needs to be empty, clean, and dry. We can’t recycle paper and cardboard that have been wet.

Flatten all cardboard boxes except those that you are using to haul your other recyclables to the center.

Please sort into the following categories:

Aluminum food containers

Steel & tin cans

Clear glass jugs, bottles, and jars

#1 PET plastic bottles and jars that are clear, blue, or green

#2 HDPE plastic bottles natural

#2 HDPE plastic bottles colored

Mixed plastic #3 - #7 containers

Newspaper

Magazines and catalogs

Office paper

Cardboard plain and corrugated

Polystyrene #6 (no packing peanuts or construction foam)

For those with a lot of recycling at home, the center is asking residents to consider making multipl trips. Residents are also asked to make sure that traffic can still enter and leave the Calhoun County Road Department while you are in line and please do not part or turn around in the neighboring business lots.