Redemption for the Michigan State Spartans

Yesterday in the House of Hell (Breslin Center), the MSU Spartan Hoop team cut the cake and beat UM 70-64. This cements MSU for a slot in the NCAA Basketball Tournament for the 23rd time in a row.

MSU has had a season that Stephen King and Rod Serling couldn't have written better.

The Spartans were crushed in Ann Arbor on Thursday night, which solidified UM to win the BIG Ten Championship outright.

But on Sunday night, MSU hung in there and fought through cold shooting and adversity. Tom Izzo’s team came back at home and won the second game.

With that win, MSU beat the #5, #4 and #2 teams in the country in two weeks. That’s a credit to perseverance and Head Coach Tom Izzo's intensity and guidance.

MSU ends the regular season 15-11 after COVID ran rampant through the team most of the season. UM ends the regular season 19-3.

MSU will now play Maryland on Thursday at 11:30 in Indy at the Big Ten Tournament. If they win, they will play UM again Friday also at 11:30.

This season is full of redemption!