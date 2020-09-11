Regulators Ban The Sale of Hand Sanitizer Brand in Michigan

Over the past few months, we've seen a variety of food recalls from around the country. Now it seems there's a shift and we're starting to see more recalls on hand sanitizer brands which I have a feeling is only the beginning as more companies try their hand at something that is in extremely high demand right now.

According to ABC 12, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ordered stores to remove Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer from shelves after testing showed it doesn’t contain enough alcohol to adequately kill germs and bacteria.

Apparently there is only 60% ethyl alcohol content in each bottle but the label claims there is 70%.

Craig VanBuren, the agriculture department’s Laboratory Division director:

Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol to be considered effective. Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection.

If you happen to have Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer, you should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.