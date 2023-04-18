The entire team at Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and the listeners of 95.3 WBCK are devastated to learn that former Midday On-Air Radio Host David "Renk" Renkiewicz has passed away on April 17th after battling cancer.

Renk is survived by his Wife Amy, who gave the unfortunate update on the Renk Live Facebook, seen below:

Renk Listeners, in deep sorrow, I want to share that Dave passed away peacefully at home last night. He was surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Baxter Funeral Home in Battle Creek. I will post a link on this site when the details are finalized. Thank you for the years you faithfully listened to Renk's show. He loved sharing with all of you and truly enjoyed the discussions he had with the callers. That is what made his show unique. Thank you for all of the kind words, offers of support and many cards sent to him in recent weeks. We feel very loved and supported. Amy

Renk was given the heartbreaking diagnosis of Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma of the Biliary Tree in early April. Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to his wife and children during this unimaginably difficult time.

A Tribute To Renk

We here at 95.3 WBCK value all of those who spent their days with Renk and we are working with former WBCK talent to put together a special program in honor of Renk, where listeners will have the opportunity to listen to some of Renk's best segments, call in and share their feelings and memories of Renk. Stay tuned as we work to honor a man who gave 100% towards his passion.