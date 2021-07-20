Michigan Renters Could Face Eviction July 31st, Here’s Where You Can Get Help

The pandemic. We know all about the health implications. Quarantines. The quest for the vaccine (make that vaccines). Now we've got the Delta variant to contend with and a possible resurgence.

The pandemic also brought along with it some socioeconomic issues. It hit people in their pocketbooks. It affected how we work, where we work, and for some folks if they continued to work at all.

If you lost your job, how would you pay your bills? How would you pay your rent? Measures were put in place to help families keep the power on. Even a moratorium on rent to make sure you and your kids had a place to stay and couldn't be kicked out in the middle of a global pandemic.

All Good Things Come To An End

For Michiganders, that will happen at the end of the month.

A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Michigan suspended evictions from mid-March to mid-July of 2020 and now only the CDC's moratorium is in place. (Fox 2 Detroit)

Doubletree Studio // Shutterstock

Suppose You Still Need Help To Pay Your Rent After July 31st?

Having trouble paying or receiving rent? MSHDA has federal funds available to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent through the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program. (Michigan.gov)

Michigan State Housing Development Authority - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority will continue to update this page in an effort to ensure strong communication on vital housing concerns being brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find Rent Assistance Programs in Michigan - Online assistance is broken down by cities in Michigan.

