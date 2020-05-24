Road Rage Leads To Arrest In Pennfield

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies of the Pennfield detachment were called upon to deal with a road rage incident, Sunday morning. Around 10:15 AM deputies were called to Morgan Road and Purdy Drive on reports that a subject pulled out a handgun, fired it into the air and pointed it at the caller. The vehicles involved were a 2013 Harley Davidson and a 2002 GMC pickup. Deputies pulled over and arrested a 70-year-old suspect a few blocks away and a 9 mm handgun was recovered as evidence. No injuries took place. Deputies report the incident stemmed from a feud between the suspect and a 42-year-old male, both Battle Creek residents.