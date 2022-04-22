Remember The Movie “Rookie of the Year”? It’s Still ‘High Stinky Cheddar’

These type of stories are always fun to look at. Kid movie stars all grown up. The most stunning is Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" (Peter Billingsley), or Anthony Michael Hall from the Brat Pack movies of the 80's. They look nothing like their young selves.

Add another name to that list. Thomas Ian Nicholas. He was Henry Rowengartner in "Rookie of the Year." The movie came out 29 years ago, back when Hollywood made youth/family movies. In addition to Rookie of the Year, which came out in 1993, there were two more movies in 1994, Little Big League and Angels in the Outfield.

Pitcher's got a big butt!

Nicholas threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night. The cool thing is he even used the motion his character used in the movie. And he threw "high stinky cheddar.

The plot of the movie is Henry break his arm and it allows him to throw better than a big-league pitcher. And this is before the Cubs finally won a World Series, so there's your subplot, summarized here in IMDb,

"After Henry's arm is broken while trying to catch a baseball at school, the tendon in that arm heals too tightly, allowing Henry to throw pitches that are as fast as 103 mph. Henry is spotted at nearby Wrigley Field by Larry "Fish" Fisher, the general manager of the struggling Chicago Cubs after Henry throws an opponent's home-run ball all the way from the outfield bleachers back to the catcher, and it seems that Henry may be the pitcher that team owner Bob Carson has been praying for." - IMDb

Sure it's a kids' movie, but how many movies can you watch with your kids these days?

Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas from the movie "Rookie of the Yeadr". (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images) loading...

