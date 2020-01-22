Rumble Bees Hanging In There Despite Tough Going

It certainly has been a “ruff ‘n tumble” inaugural season for the Battle Creek Rumble Bees hockey team. After all, they are 1-29. (We’ll try not to mention that again.) In fact, a tough season like they’ve had should make us go the extra mile to give them all the love we can. After all, a pro-hockey team in downtown Battle Creek is a good thing!

This week, the team showed some real grit. They went to Port Huron with just 12 players and almost pulled it out, playing well in a 4-2 loss. On Monday, the team bus broke down, and they had to drive their own cars to Mentor……on the other side of Cleveland. (That means you can’t really avoid Cleveland.)

The team released their coach weeks ago, and the GM Adam Stio has been doing double and triple duty since. On top of that, scheduling snafus have caused the team to move four home games to road games. That can’t be easy, but these guys can handle it! Good thing they have smartphones. That’s a lot of traveling.

The Battle Creek Rumble Bees have played exactly one home game in the last month. Of the final 26 games ahead, just 6 will be on home ice. Battle Creek Rumble Bees General Manager/Head Coach Adam Stio said, “Due to the fact that our franchise was granted at such an unusually late date to operate just in time for the beginning of the current 2019-20 season, there has been discovered some shortcomings as well as unforeseen circumstances that were simply overlooked in the making of the league-wide schedule.”

Columbus was to host the game on Friday, March 27th, with both teams playing Saturday and Sunday in Battle Creek. Maybe the schedulers thought it was Columbus, Ohio? Ok, we get it. That's a long haul from Georgia to Michigan. All three games will now be played in Columbus, where they’re drawing an average of 2706 fans per game. Battle Creek is drawing 335.

On a positive front, the Rumble Bees announced a couple of deals today. According to a team press release, they’ve acquired “rambunctious right-wing” Willie Daigneault and left-wing Austin Petrie from their FPHL Eastern Division rivals, the Elmira Enforcers, in exchange for undisclosed financial considerations.

The next home games are February 7th and 8th against Port Huron. Friday the 7th will be “Ladies Night” and “Superheroes Night,” with all Ladies tickets discounted to only $5! In addition, prizes will be awarded for the best Superheroes’ costumes. On Saturday, February 8th, it will be “Star Wars Night” as the team will wear special “Star Wars” themed jerseys which will be auctioned immediately following the game. Also, many of the “Star Wars” characters will be in the Rumble Bees hockey house interacting with the fans.

Rumble Bees tickets are available at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek; by phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any media platforms @bcrumblebees.

Put it on your calendar. The team could use your support. The Rink seats 1600.