ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Salem Airport, Washtenaw County

The abandoned Salem Airport was built in the mid 1960s, probably around 1967.

The official name was Salem Airport Inc., and it was instrumental in providing plane rentals as well as flight instruction, fuel, hangar storage, repairs, and tiedowns.

This small airport had one runway that ran north to south, a taxiway, a few small buildings, and four hangars.

Holloway Construction bought the airport and proceeded to close it down sometime around 1983 in order to expand the nearby landfill. Evidently, the landfill couldn't expand while the airport was still operable because of the problems to aircraft that could be caused by birds.

Now abandoned and deteriorating, the Salem Airport is located northeast of the intersection of Salem Road & 6 Mile Road.

Obey any 'no trespassing' signs and always seek permission to investigate privately-owned property.