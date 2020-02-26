Scream! Plainwell Ice Cream Opens for 2020 Saturday

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend, just in time for an area favorite to open for 2020.

Plainwell Ice Cream Company, who distributes to roughly three dozen accounts in the region, opens their main store on East Bridge Street in Plainwell on Saturday, February 29th. The announcement came on their Facebook page on February 12th.

The ice cream favorite will begin its 42nd season this year in the former Newman Ice Cream shop. Dave Gaylord, the son of owners Art and Judy Gaylord, stated that all of the favorite flavors will be back again this year. After Vanilla and Chocolate, a new favorite in Salted Caramel has slipped into the top three flavors since it was introduced "within the last few years". French Silk and Island City Fudge are also some of the favorite flavors offered at the shop and in distribution.

Gaylord also said that prices will remain the same as last year and there won't be any changes in flavors "as of yet".

For a complete list of flavors and details on Plainwell Ice Cream, be sure to visit their website. The store should stay open until the end of October.