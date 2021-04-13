Semiconductor Shortage Shuts Down Lansing Assembly Plant

According to the Lansing State Journal:

General Motors' Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant shut down this week amid a worldwide semiconductor shortage, the automaker said.

This is a pretty good size plant that employs over 2,500 people. I have a few friends who work at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant and they're nothing short of shocked. They told me this is the first time this has ever happened.

The Lansing State Journal tells us that the plant will be closed this week and that GM has not commented on any future weeks. LSJ also adds:

The Delta plant which builds the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse, is the second area facility idled by the shortage; GM's Lansing Grand River plant, which builds the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, has been closed since mid-March.

So here's my question, what is a semiconductor? Wikipedia has this to say:

A semiconductor material has an electrical conductivity value falling between that of a conductor, such as metallic copper, and an insulator, such as glass.

Okay, now I feel better knowing what semiconductor material is. All I know is that there is a worldwide shortage and it's now affecting the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant here in Lansing.

By the way, not all GM plants have shut down completely. The Lansing State Journal reports that some are actually operating at reduced capacity.

It's amazing that General Motors has been in the Lansing area for so many years. Back in my high school days, it seems like all of my friends, me included, actually applied to work at General Motors.