Several Juveniles Arrested; Two Vehicles Recovered

On April 27, 2020 at approximately 7:30am KDPS was dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Ave on a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s owner had started the vehicle and left it unattended. Shortly after they noticed the vehicle was gone. The officer investigating the crime informed others of the stolen vehicle and began searching the area for it himself.

Minutes after the report was taken, the investigating officer located the vehicle several blocks north near Washington Ave and Mills St. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Officers from KDPS pursued the vehicle north several blocks until it ran into a fence in the area of N Edwards St and E Kalamazoo Ave. The juvenile driver fled on foot. After a very brief foot pursuit the juvenile was taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on several charges. No significant injury or property damage occurred. No one else was in the vehicle.

At approximately 3:00pm that same officer was on patrol and noticed a second stolen vehicle in the area of Miller Rd and James St. Again a traffic stop was attempted, but the second vehicle fled. The chase ended within a few blocks where the vehicle crashed near Duckett Dr and Flower St. Three juveniles were detained on scene there. The juvenile driver and another juvenile passenger fled on foot. With the assistance of a KDPS canine these two were located and taken into custody. They were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home as well.

After interviewing all the suspects in both cases, it was determined that both stolen vehicle cases are connected.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to remind everyone to never leave your vehicle running and unattended.

If anyone has information concerning this incident they are asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.