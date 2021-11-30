Several Northern Michigan Ski Resorts Will Open This Weekend

Even though winter officially begins on December 21, thousands of Michiganders are ready for winter sports including downhill skiing.

Not only is downhill skiing lots of fun, it's great exercise too. And just the fact that you can be out all day enjoying your favorite northern Michigan ski resort, just makes it all worthwhile.

Northern Michigan will be booming this coming weekend as three big ski resorts have already announced that many downhill runs will be open for business.

According to mlive.com:

So far, the three most popular ski spots between Boyne Falls and Harbor Springs will be spinning their chairlifts this weekend: Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands and its across-the-road neighbors, Nub's Nob.

I think people are ready to hit the slopes this weekend just to getaway to have some winter fun up north.

You can't go wrong at any of these Michigan ski resorts. All three areas are very popular spots for skiing enthusiasts. It's time to start making plans to head north this weekend.

Just being outside and getting fresh air is such a wonderful feeling and once you take the chair lift to the top of the ski hill, that's when the fun really begins.

If you're a beginner, it's very important that you take a few lessons before you start tackling the big hills.

That's what I did when I went to Sugarloaf Mountain years ago. Even though Sugarloaf has been closed for many years, I had the time of my life learning how to ski during my winter adventure.

It's time to head north this weekend to Boyne Highlands near Harbor Springs, Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls, or Nub's Nob near Harbor Springs. Have fun!