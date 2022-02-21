“Sharing The Black Experience” Is Back On At KCC

A panel featuring African American community leaders, in Battle Creek, has been rescheduled. Kellogg Community College had originally scheduled the panel discussion event: “Sharing the Black Experience” on February 3rd. However, due to a recent winter storm, that panel has been rescheduled for the first Monday in March.

The new scheduled time will run from 6:30 PM to 8 PM on March 7 at KCC’s Binda Performing Arts Center, on KCC’s main campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. The event remains free, and open to the public. The facilitated discussion will feature four prominent African American community leaders discussing their cultural experience.

Attending panelists will include KCC President Dr. Adrien L. Bennings; actor/singer Altamiece Cooper; educator Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson; and Battle Creek Community Foundation Development Officer Lynn Ward Gray. The discussion will be moderated by KCC Workforce Solutions Career Coach Tricia Griggs.

The event is one of a series of Black History Month events, planned by the College. Previous events include the opening of the Black History Month art exhibit, a Hustle dance class taught by instructor Crystal Hall, a hymn and spirituals community singalong event, and a jazz fusion concert brought to you by KCC alumnus Brandon Fitzpatrick.

Along with the rescheduled panel discussion, still to come is Tuesday’s Soul Food Luncheon. In what has become an annual favorite at KCC, the luncheon will include menu items from Battle Creek’s Island Style BBQ, Simply Sensational Berries, Soul Good and Taste-A-Licious Catering. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, February 22nd, from 11 AM to 2 PM at KCC’s Binda Performing Arts Center Lobby.