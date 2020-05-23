Shooting Suspect Apprehended In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Police were able to find and arrest a shooting suspect, early Friday morning, with the aid of a victim. According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hays Park Avenue around 1 AM, to find a 44-year-old female with a grazing gunshot wound to her side. That woman was able to give a vehicle description that was relayed to neighboring jurisdictions. Portage Public Safety officers located that vehicle, moments later, a stop was made and a firearm was recovered. A passenger in that vehicle, a 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested and is facing charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and outstanding warrants.