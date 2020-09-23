Short’s 4Q: So Many Interesting Craft Beer Choices

Sometimes, because of where we are, we forget there are other great beer makers in Michigan. But, sometimes, if you take a look around, you can be again reminded that this is the golden age of beer in Michigan.

What is prompting the rhapsodizing about hops and barley? The brewers at Short's in Elk Rapids sent out a look at their fourth quarter beers.

On the October release list are:

Pure Michigan Autumn IPA – This is an IPA made with 100% Michigan ingredients, checking in at 5.6% ABV. Short's says they "partnered with three Michigan maltsters (Empire Malting Co., Great Lakes Malting Company, and Valley View Farms), two Michigan hop farms (MI Local Hops and Michigan Hop Alliance), and Craft Cultures from the UP to craft this purely Michigan beer". It is "straw-colored and slightly hazy with slightly sweet, fruity, and malty flavors that are immediately followed with a pleasant hoppiness that finishes dry".

Big Bird Blood—milkshake IPA with lactose, vanilla, banana, and coconut (7.1% ABV). Short's brewed a "Milkshake IPA brewed with lactose, banana, coconut flavor, and vanilla".

Good Humans – dry-hopped double brown ale (8.3% ABV) Good Humans was "originally created to showcase one of Briess Malting Company’s new malt varieties and is a Double Brown Ale made with Carabrown Malt and dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops. The brew has sweet malty esters that are met by huge toasted caramel and toffee flavors", according to Short's.

November Releases

Tiramisu Blonde is an experimental blonde ale, with the hints of coffee of the eponymous dessert.

Soft Parade Seltzer is a hard seltzer with raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries. Seltzer is popular these days.

Spruce Pils is an Imperial Pilsner with a wallop (10% ABC) and features spruce tips.

Sabrotage! is an India Pale Ale with Sabro hops.

December Releases

Super Delicious Stout – Session stout WITH NITRO! (In cans, but it's only 4.4% ABV) This is another beer with coffee related flavors.

Batch 12,000 – Imperial stout aged on oak chips with pomegranate. Short's wraps up the years with this beer by saying "Every year we celebrate another trip around the sun and mark the thousands of batches we brew with a big beer that pushes the boundaries of our beverage innovation. This year’s stunt—Batch 12,000." Well, if it's an Imperial Stout, it packs a wallop.