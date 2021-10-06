Trick or treating has been around as long as I can remember and like many, we have some great memories. The only problem I recall was a rare case where there was a nutcase putting something stupid in candy.

We always were warned to bring the candy home first so mom could check it before we ate it, and she would say ok to most wrapped stuff and throw out the apples and popcorn balls which were more likely to be messed with.

Halloween is right around the corner and many families in the Lansing area are going to have to decide on whether to let their kids go out to add to their candy collection during the pandemic.

Last Year Was Tough On Halloween

It's tough because we sure do not like to say no to our kids who deserve to go out after a tough 17 months.

Last year was a crappy Halloween for the little ghosts and goblins because they could not go trick-or-treating. If you remember there were big safety concerns with the craziness of the pandemic. Most families chose a small get-together or party instead in towns like Okemos, Holt, Charlotte, and Grand Ledge.

Tips To Keep Our Kids Safe This Halloween

So according to marketwatch.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some important tips on how to stay safe this Halloween for treat-or-treating.

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask

For everything you need to know about the CDC’s Halloween-related safety measures go to cdc.gov. Have a safe and fun Halloween and let's stay safe in the mitten.

