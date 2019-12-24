Six Ways to Adapt Holiday Activities for Seniors With Dementia
Holiday gatherings mean a difference in routines for all of us, and while that can be a welcome thing for many, it can be a difficult thing for people with dimentia issues. Sherii Sherban talked about it on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on the "Miles for Memories Moment."
- Keep groups small to avoid over-stimulation for the person w/dementia
- Too much people, noise, activity can over-stimulate
- Don’t feel stuck with the usual traditions, make changes that will help your older adult stay calm and relaxed.
- Choose smaller get-togethers spread over a couple of weeks. Or, limit the guest list to immediate family only. Rather than one large party.
- Schedule important activities for their best time of day
- Choose the most meaningful holiday activities and schedule them for times when your senior is most likely to participate successfully.
- Is their agitation in the evening? Do they prefer to sleep in?
- Set aside a private, quiet space and encourage one-on-one visits
- Whether the holiday gathering is at your house or a relative’s, it may be crowded and noisy.
- To avoid overstimulating your senior, arrange for a quiet place away from the group when needed.
- Family members can take turns spending quality time with them in their calm space.
- Plan activities they’ll enjoy – include them – Reminiscing is enjoyable
- If mom still loves to bake, organize a group cookie-making session. If dad loves watching football, have everyone watch a game together.
- Choose music they enjoyed when young. Family sing-a-long to their favorite tunes. Sing traditional holiday songs. Maybe a little dance party.
- Avoid big changes in diet
- Many older adults have sensitive digestive systems.
- Limit foods that are too different from their ordinary diet.
- Rich foods could upset their stomach and alcohol can cause problems with many medications.
- Sugar or alcohol may cause some to behave differently or challenging
- Help children spend time with seniors
- Holidays are a great opportunity for older adults to spend time w children
- Talking with children ahead of time about dementia helps them overcome fears and encourages them to spend time with your older adult.
- Before the holiday visit, let kids know that odd behaviors or angry outbursts aren’t their fault, but are a normal part of the disease.
- During the visit, have an adult keep an eye on the kids in case your older adult says or does something unexpected.
- Take a short break yourself – A brief respite
- While family is around, take advantage of the opportunity and ask someone to take care of your older adult for an hour or two.
- Don’t wait for someone to offer, they might not realize you need (and deserve!) a break.
- Take a nap, a long shower, watch some TV, call a friend…anything that helps you relax.
- Taking a break, even brief allows you to rest, recharge, and de-stress. After your well-deserved break, you’ll be better able to help your senior have the best holiday possible.