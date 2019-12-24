Six Ways to Adapt Holiday Activities for Seniors With Dementia

Holiday gatherings mean a difference in routines for all of us, and while that can be a welcome thing for many, it can be a difficult thing for people with dimentia issues. Sherii Sherban talked about it on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on the "Miles for Memories Moment."

Keep groups small to avoid over-stimulation for the person w/dementia

Too much people, noise, activity can over-stimulate

Don’t feel stuck with the usual traditions, make changes that will help your older adult stay calm and relaxed.

Choose smaller get-togethers spread over a couple of weeks. Or, limit the guest list to immediate family only. Rather than one large party.

Schedule important activities for their best time of day

Choose the most meaningful holiday activities and schedule them for times when your senior is most likely to participate successfully.

Is their agitation in the evening? Do they prefer to sleep in?

Set aside a private, quiet space and encourage one-on-one visits

Whether the holiday gathering is at your house or a relative’s, it may be crowded and noisy.

To avoid overstimulating your senior, arrange for a quiet place away from the group when needed.

Family members can take turns spending quality time with them in their calm space.

Plan activities they’ll enjoy – include them – Reminiscing is enjoyable

If mom still loves to bake, organize a group cookie-making session. If dad loves watching football, have everyone watch a game together.

Choose music they enjoyed when young. Family sing-a-long to their favorite tunes. Sing traditional holiday songs. Maybe a little dance party.

Avoid big changes in diet

Many older adults have sensitive digestive systems.

Limit foods that are too different from their ordinary diet.

Rich foods could upset their stomach and alcohol can cause problems with many medications.

Sugar or alcohol may cause some to behave differently or challenging

Help children spend time with seniors

Holidays are a great opportunity for older adults to spend time w children

Talking with children ahead of time about dementia helps them overcome fears and encourages them to spend time with your older adult.

Before the holiday visit, let kids know that odd behaviors or angry outbursts aren’t their fault, but are a normal part of the disease.

During the visit, have an adult keep an eye on the kids in case your older adult says or does something unexpected.

Take a short break yourself – A brief respite