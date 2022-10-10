As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, True Value, and Amish Oak Treasures and More for example.

However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the radio station here in Kalamazoo can be quite a bore, I'll admit. Something that's caught my attention recently and helps make my commute more "exciting" is keeping up with the changing landscape of downtown Otsego.

Over the years the downtown area has seen the addition of Maude's Taphouse and the Liquid Note located next door. In recent months the former M-89 Sports Bar and Grill has even been razed to make way for the Liquid Note's new concert venue. Like I said, it's the little things that help pass the time on my drive!

What's Going On?

Passing through Otsego the other day I noticed some activity going on in the retail space next to The Petal Company. Have you also been curious to know what's going on like me? Thankfully we've finally figured it out!

In what was formerly Stout's Gear, the discount sports and outdoor outfitters, is the new home to SKP Design. The commercial and residential interior design company has been around for 25 years and was located on Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo, but just celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom at 110 W. Allegan St. in Otsego.

About SKP Design

According to their website SKP Design,

...designs interior spaces that will set your business or residence apart...Our amazing interior designs will make the most of your space, enhance your image and quality of life, and communicate your brand while reducing environmental impact.

I love it when anything "trendy" and "hip" comes to small towns in West Michigan. I feel like it breathes new life into these old, historic buildings that may otherwise sit empty. Find out more about SKP Design here.

What significant changes have you noticed in other small west Michigan towns?

