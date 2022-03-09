Check Out All the Facilities in Michigan That Let You Jump Out of a Plane
Cross skydiving off your bucket list at these Michigan skydiving facilities.
I have always wanted to go skydiving and have never had the opportunity to do it. It has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember and this summer I hope to mark it off. If you have gone skydiving in Michigan, where do you think the best place is?
Seeing as how I am damn near 40, I tend to think a lot about all the different avenues I could have gone down. Now don't get me wrong, I love every aspect of my life and wouldn't change a thing. However, if I had to do things differently, there are a few things that I would take a chance at. Knowing what I know now, I think my top options for a do-over would include becoming a pilot, becoming an electrician, or working in some "outdoorsy" type situation like a skydiving instructor.
How do you become a licensed skydiver?
To receive a United States Parachute Association license, you have to complete quite a few jumps. There are four different skydiving licenses you can achieve (A through D) and here are the steps to take, courtesy of Skydive Tecumseh:
- Become a skydiving student. This happens as soon as you make a tandem or Accelerated Freefall (AFF) skydive.
- Self-Supervised Solo Status. You are considered in Self-Supervised Solo Status after you complete an AFF program. Here you self-supervise your own jumps and are allowed to skydive by yourself with USPA coaches or instructors.
- A License. To achieve your A License you have to complete a minimum of 25 jumps.
- B License. This license requires a minimum of 50 jumps, a water-landing training class, a minimum of 10 accuracy jumps, advanced canopy control skills, and passing a quiz.
- C License. For a C License, a skydiver must have a minimum of 200 jumps, 25 accuracy jumps, flight maneuvers, and pass a quiz.
- D License. The level license requires a minimum of 500 jumps, 2 flawless night jumps, another quiz, and the approval of a member of the USPA Board of Directors, a Safety & Training Advisor, or an Instructor Examiner.
That is a lot of work, but just imagine how fun it would be along the way to a D License.