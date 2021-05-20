This has been one crazy pandemic with millions of people working from home over the past year. With everyone following strict protocols at work, it's been very difficult to deal with at times and now that many restrictions have been lifted, it's time for thousands to head back to the office very soon.

And this does include thousands of state workers returning to the office by July 12. At first it will probably feel a little strange to be back at work instead of working from home, but I'm sure everything will fall into place once it's business as usual.

According to the Lansing State Journal:

Michigan has tied loosening coronavirus restrictions to vaccination rates, and May 10 marked the first milestone. Since more than 55% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose, businesses are allowed to resume in-person work starting May 24.

We do know that approximately 20,000 downtown Lansing state employees spent the last year working directly from home.

Lansing State Journal also tells us:

"Although it is anticipated in-person work may be allowed starting May 24, our previously announced date of July 12 has not changed,' Cheryl Schmittdiel, acting director of the office of the State Employer, wrote in a letter to state employees Monday.

Well at least for now, state employees have their return date of July 12 on their calendars.

Many other businesses have a set date to return to the office as well. My wife, who works for MSU, has been working from home for over a year now and will most likely be heading back to the office as soon as they issue the return to office date.