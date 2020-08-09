Stolen Steel

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are looking for some stolen metal. According to Michigan State Police, troopers are investigating the theft of a large stainless-steel block that was stolen from the 20000 block of M60, Park Township in St Joseph County. The block was most likely taken during the month of July. The block is approximately three feet long, two feet wide and weighs around four hundred pounds. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the state police, Marshall Post, at 269-558-0500.