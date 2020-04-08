Street Closing In Downtown Battle Creek

A big infrastructure rebuild gets underway in downtown Battle Creek today. That means a section of McCamly Street will be closed off today through the end of the month. The closing involves the stretch between Hamblin and West Michigan. Then a section of Capital Avenue downtown will be closed off for the following 3 to 4 weeks. A couple of city transit routes are being changed to work around the construction. The work involves Consumers Energy upgrading electrical service lines to the city’s downtown area to help with the growing business and residential developments there. For complete details click here.

