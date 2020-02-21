Students Show Off Their School at Fremont International Academy

Students at Battle Creek's Fremont International Academy were in the spotlight on Thursday, as parents and interested citizens were invited to attend a couple of sessions that had students showing what they're doing at the school As a part of the International Baccalaureate model, the students have been focused on "who we are" as an academic unit of inquiry.

Fremont International Academy -BCPS Photo

Throughout the school day, students have been focused on what it is that makes up who we are as individuals, family members, friends and members of the Battle Creek community, and how that relates to other cultures around the world.

Pre-kindergarten students have been working to share their stories through watercolor art. Kindergartners have been discussing family traditions and putting together photo collages that represent them. First graders have been learning about different cultures throughout the country and around the globe and shared story maps depicting experiences students have had traveling to different places.

Supt. Kim Carter at Fremont International Academy -BCPS Photo

Second graders have been focused on connecting to Battle Creek, learning about and celebrating the things each student loves about the Battle Creek community and what makes it unique.

Current families, as well as those considering Fremont for their students next year, attended the event. All were greeted with a warm "Buenas Dias" or "Bienvenidos" from the students, who have been receiving daily Spanish instruction throughout the year as well.

Fremont International Academy -BCPS Photo

As a reminder, the application period for both Fremont International Academy (pre-K - 3rd grade) and Battle Creek STEM Innovation Center (6th and 7th grade) opens up Monday, February 24th.

Fremont International Academy -BCPS Photo

For those who may have missed out on Fremont or BC STEM's Showcase events but would still like a firsthand look at the schools in action, tours are available each Tuesday and Thursday morning:

To RSVP for a Fremont tour, visit www.battlecreekpublicschools.org/tourfremont

To RSVP for a BC STEM tour, visit: www.battlecreekpublicschools.org/tourbcstem