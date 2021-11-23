Stuff A Truck With The Michigan DNR This Christmas

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is kicking off their annual, Stuff a Truck, holiday event this week. In a press release on Tuesday, the Michigan DNR is asking, if you’re out and about shopping over the next few weeks, consider donating to Stuff a Truck holiday toy collection.

The annual event, hosted by Michigan DNR conservation officers is expanding this year and will be accepting toys at locations in Chesterfield, Clare, Detroit, Dundee, Gaylord, Muskegon, Plainwell, Saginaw, and Traverse City. The goal of Stuff a Truck is stated in the title: officers are collecting as many toys as it takes to fill the back of a DNR patrol truck. All toys are donated to local children, ensuring that more children have gifts to open on Christmas Day.

“We’re excited to see this important community event continue to expand throughout the state,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We hope that local communities will support this program and our officers by donating new, packaged toys at one of the several event locations, and taking the time to meet their local conservation officers.”

This year, conservation officers will collect new, packaged toys (please make sure the toys are in original packaging and free of holiday wrapping and décor) at the following Stuff a Truck events:

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit (toys will be collected curbside and donated to the Detroit Police Department’s Sergeant Santa program). Friday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jay’s Sporting Goods, 8800 S. Clare Ave., Clare (toys will be donated to the Clare Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, noon-4 p.m.

Jay’s Sporting Goods, 1151 S. Otsego Ave., Gaylord (toys will be donated to the Gaylord Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, noon-4 p.m.

Cabela’s, 45959 Towne Center Blvd., Chesterfield (toys will be donated to Southeast Michigan Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

(toys will be donated to Southeast Michigan Toys for Tots). Cabela’s, 110 Cabela Blvd. East, Dundee (toys will be donated to Southeast Michigan Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3500 Marketplace Circle Drive, Traverse City (toys will be donated to the Traverse City Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cabela’s, 5202 Bay Road, Saginaw (toys will be donated to the Saginaw Toys for Tots). Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.

If you’re in the Detroit or Plainwell area, you can also donate toys at one of the following drop-off locations.

Belle Isle Park main office, located at 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (available until Dec. 4).

DNR Customer Service Center, located at 1801 Atwater St., Detroit, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (available until Dec. 4).

DNR Customer Service Center, located at 621 North 10th St., Plainwell, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (available Nov. 30-Dec. 9).