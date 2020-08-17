Sturgis Public Safety Director on Leave After Weekend Accident

A St. Joseph County Public Safety Director has been placed on administrative leave after a weekend crash that they were involved in while off-duty.

The City of Sturgis announced Sunday, August 16th that Public Safety Director Geoffrey Smith was involved in a car crash earlier in the day that put him in treatment at Sturgis Hospital for minor injuries.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash and they believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

According to the Sturgis Journal, the 46-year-old Smith was behind the wheel of a vehicle while off-duty that struck and SUV from behind, causing it to crash into another vehicle and a minivan. Smith was held on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and released late Sunday.

Smith was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.