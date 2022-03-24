Spring Break is returning this year. Now that may sound strange, but with all the cancellations of the past two years, not to mention virtual schooling, Spring Break really hasn't been much of a thing. But things are opening up and mask mandates are easing and you may need a perfect place to take the kids to get away from the everyday humdrum.

Get our free mobile app

Take it from this native Chicagoan, the Field Museum is a pretty cool place if your kids are impressed with dinosaurs, or deep sea creatures, or you simply want to give them a taste of what the sciences are all about.

The full name of the place is the Field Museum of Natural History. Since I was a kid, the area around it has changed with some re-routing to create a museum campus, along side Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium. And if the kids like sports, there's a building that looks like a space landed on a football stadium. That's Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears play.

Sweet Sue, the star of the show

The star of the show at the Field Museum is Sue, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which is 40-foot-long and 90-percent-complete. Sue is so popular she has a twitter account.

Sue is the headliner, but there's also Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep. It may fascinate you or keep you awake in the middle of the night.

Wild Color

And here's something that's a little different. A whole exhibit on color. Here's how it's described: "Dive into the color spectrum as you make your way through immersive rooms, each representing a color of the rainbow. In Wild Color, examine some of the brightest and boldest examples from our collections—alongside experiences designed to awaken your senses."

Sounds like that a full visit right there. There has be some pent-up desire to get out of the house, and this might slake that thirst.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.