Take a Quick Tour of the Now-Defunct Fisher Body Plant [GALLERY]

Not to be confused with Flint's Fisher Body 1, which is now home to Diplomat Pharmacy's headquarters, Fisher Body plant 21 in Detroit now lies in ruin.

Just in time for Halloween, the video tour below gives viewers a scary look at what's left of the once vibrant plant. Can you imagine taking a walk through this place at night with just a flashlight?

The plant was once capable of producing more than 350,000 car bodies each year and is credited with milestones like producing the first automobile airbag in 1974.

Since its demise in 1984, nearly every ounce of metal has been lifted from the facility for scrap, and what is left is a dirty, dingy haven for graffiti.

YouTuber Chosen Won gets credit for the photos, taken from a video tour of the facility in September of 2021.

According to Substreet , the plant was built in 1909 and was originally tooled to build Cadillac and Buick bodies. It was built by the Fisher brothers after receiving the company's initial order from General Motors to built 150 finished Cadillac bodies.

Its design was different, insofar as it was built with load-bearing pillars within the structure so windows could be incorporated into its outside walls. Unlike other factories built in that era, the result was a bright open workspace.

A lot of rich history was created inside those walls in the plant's 75 years of operation. Unfortunately, the last 35 years since the plan's closure have not been at all kind to the facility.

