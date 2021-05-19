Take a Road Trip to Vicksburg This Saturday

The Vicksburg Historical Society celebrates the opening day of the Vicksburg Historic Village on Saturday, May 22 with special events and activities highlighting local businesses and organizations. The second annual May Meander will take place on the grounds of the Vicksburg Historic Village from 1 – 4 pm.

It’s your chance to learn and participate in activities from A Hands-On Life, Justice for Erik Cross LLC, Mezanmi Play Café, The Art House, Vicksburg Band Boosters Inc., the Vicksburg Quilt Trail, and the Vicksburg Historical Society.

At 2 pm, a video presentation on the history of Aquatic Vegetation Control in Sunset Lake from Ron Smith will be shown in the Township Hall.

Check out the opening of the Vicksburg Historic Village and explore the buildings and numerous artifacts on-site, including a 1904 restored railroad depot, boxcar and caboose containing railroad history exhibits, one-room school restored to the 1930s, print shop, and newspaper office containing a large display of letterpress equipment, and a farmhouse and barn with furnishings and agricultural equipment ca. 1870 to 1930.

Admission to the May Meander event and Vicksburg Historic Village is free of charge.

