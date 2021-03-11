Two Alleged Attempted Abductions In Michigan May Not Be Connected

Update: The Potterville Police Department says that upon further investigation, it is believed that that the statements that were made related to the attempted child abduction and stabbing were false in Potterville. The incident in Vicksburg remains under investigation.

The Vicksburg, Michigan incident also occurred on Tuesday, March 9. Police have not released any information in regards to this incident. Instead, a trusted adult known to the child involved in the alleged attempted abduction took to a Vicksburg Community social media page to warn others and seek home security video from the area.

The alleged Vicksburg attempted kidnapping occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Portage Road near Barton Lake. There were no witnesses to the alleged incident but the child involved said the vehicle involved was dark in color. The child said a man chased her, tried to cover her mouth but that she was able to get away.

Resources on how to talk to your children about child abductions

KidSmartz.org has helpful and informative information to educate both parents and guardians as well as talking points for children.

KidsHealth.org has information on preventative measures as well as talking points for children and information on what to do if your child becomes a victim.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also offers educational materials for parents, guardians, and children alike.