The Graves of Three Michigan Rock Musicians

Michigan has produced a seemingly endless number of celebrities, whether they're actors, musicians, or (gasp!).....politicians.

This time around we're showing you the final resting places that belong to three of Michigan's most infamous musicians.

1) CUB KODA

Cub was the leader, main vocalist, songwriter, and driving force behind the band Brownsville Station, who had a nice handful of hits – the most popular being “Smokin' In The Boys' Room”, making it to #3 in 1973. He was also a respected journalist, author, and rock historian.

FAST FACTS:

The DelTinos / 1963-1966

Walrus / Late 60s

Brownsville Station / 1969-1979

King Uszniewicz and His Uszniewicztones / mid 1970s

Cub Koda & The Points / 1979-1980

The Houserockers / 1980-1995

Cub also intermittently did plenty of solo work and released many of his own recordings. He and I were friends, and we even filmed a parody of “Smokin' In The Boys' Room” - you'll see a couple of stills from that video in the gallery below.

Cub died in 2000 at age 51 from kidney failure and is buried in Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo.

2) ROB TYNER

Lead vocalist of the MC5, who originally auditioned to play bass. The band made a wise choice by insisting he become frontman and handle lead vocals.

FAST FACTS:

Real name, Robert Derminer

With MC5 from 1964-1972

Also associated with: Eddie & The Hot Rods, The Rob Tyner Band, Rob Tyner & the National Rock Group

Rob did some solo work as well; he passed away from a heart attack at age 46 and is buried in Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

3) FRED 'SONIC' SMITH

Guitarist for The MC5, 1964-1972

FAST FACTS:

Real middle name: Dewey

Married vocalist Patti Smith in 1980; they met after The MC5 opened for one of her shows in the late 70s.

His post-MC5 group, Sonic's Rendezvous Band, featured members of past Michigan bands: Scott Asheton (The Stooges), Scott Morgan (The Rationals), and Gary Rasmussen (The Up).

Fred passed away from heart failure in 1994 at age 46. He's laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery, Detroit.

Photos of all three - Cub, Rob, and Fred - are in the gallery below.

The Graves of Three Michigan Rock Musicians

