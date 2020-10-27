There’s a $1.2 Million House For Sale in Decatur and It’s Amazing

If you have a little over a million dollars you could live in this Decatur, Michigan mansion.

You think the outside of this huge Decatur home is crazy. Wait until you see the crown molding and pillars inside. Sure, some of the décor is a little outdated. But the entrance with the double stair case and the library blew my mind.

According to the Realtor.com listing from Tamra Curtis with Cressy & Everett Real Estate, this is a nearly 7,000 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths sitting on just over 158 acres located at: 79728 55th St, Decatur, MI, 49045

You can see a full gallery which include the view from the back of the house to the lake by clicking here.