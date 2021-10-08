The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is being built at Boyne Mountain and is set to open in 2022.

It seems fitting to have the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge at the largest ski resort in Michigan.

The new pedestrian SkyBridge is just one of many projects that the Boyne team will be working on over the next decade. However, you won't have to wait that long if you want to walk across this massive bridge as they're planning to debut it in June of 2022.

The timber-towered suspension bridge will be built between the two peaks of their popular ski runs. This sucker is going to be huge as it will span 1,203 feet and will sit nearly 120 feet off the ground. That panoramic view is going to be killer.

Boyne Mountain Resort.

Boyne Mountain:

This new attraction is modeled after the wildly successful Gatlinburg SkyBridge at sister property, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee, and is an even more sensational, architectural masterpiece with its timber-frame design, a nod to the logging heritage of Northern Michigan.

Other upgrades include RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that will be used at the chairlift access points. Basically, skiers can purchase lift tickets or season passes online, and reload their card each season.

Boyne Mountain Resort

They have so many short and long term projects in the works and just like before, it doesn't matter if you ski or not. Boyne Highlands/Mountain is one of the most beautiful places in Michigan that you can visit.

