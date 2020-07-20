Tomorrow is Princess Day at John Ball Zoo

Whether fairy or wizard, prince or princess, everyone is invited to come in costume to Princess Day tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at John Ball Zoo.

While the little ones are dressed as their favorite character, they'll get to meet special royalty visiting throughout the day, including, Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Cinderella, Frog Princess, Wayfinder, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle. How cool is that!

However, due to COVID-19, it will be different this year.

Instead of individual photo's with each character, guests will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in each specified meet-and-greet location. For the safety of all, the photos will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart while still being able to capture the perfect, socially distanced, photo.

Of course everyone will need to adhere to the state’s masks guidelines for both the Zoo’s indoor and outdoor locations. For all indoor public spaces at the Zoo, anyone who is age five (5) years and older, and who can medically tolerate a mask must wear one. In addition, if you cannot maintain six feet distance from others, and are age five (5) years and older, and can medically tolerate a mask, you must wear one outdoors. The Zoo asks that you bring a mask with you for the visit.

Princess Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting princesses, guests can also see the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats, and the new inclusively designed entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available for Princess Day. So the Zoo highly recommends reserving timed entry tickets online prior to arrival. The Zoo cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases.

Tickets are available through the Zoo online ticket at www.jbzoo.org/tickets. Zoo admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children (3-12) and seniors, and children 2 and under are free. John Ball Zoo members get a special benefit and can reserve tickets for a member’s only meet-and-greet from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., also available online.

For more information www.jbzoo.org or (616)336-4301.