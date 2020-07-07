Top 5 Most Iconic Michigan Foods

Michiganders love to eat, and it probably has a lot to do with the weather. We all love to eat in the winter months because we need that extra food to keep a little bit warmer during the colder months.

But if you're a true Michigander, most of us enjoy eating during anytime of the year and that's why I thought it would be fun to give you the top five most iconic Michigan foods.

This list of the most iconic Michigan foods comes from Olyinyourstate.com.

1. Coney Dog. I've been eating coney dogs as far back as I can remember. Nothing is better than chili, cheese and onions on a delicious coney dog. To go with that, how about an ice cold root beer!

2. Vernor's. A pharmacist from Detroit created Vernor's ginger ale back in 1862. After he created the pop, he went off and fought in the Civil War. After the war, James Vernor came back and created Vernor's, and Michiganders haven't been able to get enough of it ever since.

3. Pasty. Now, I've never even tried a pasty. So many people that I know really love them and yet I haven't had the pleasure of eating one. I'm sure I'll get a chance to try them out one day!

4. Mackinac Island Fudge. Who doesn't love world famous Mackinac Island Fudge? If you want the best fudge around, then what are you waiting for? People travel from all over the world to Mackinac Island for several reasons, and one of them is their delicious fudge. Fun fact: people who just visit Mackinac for the fudge are referred to as "fudgies."

5. Apples. As you may or may not know, apples are among our leading crops here in Michigan. There's nothing better than apple cider and delicious apple pies. Michiganders love apples and there are many reasons why. Did I mention carmel apples? Okay, I'll stop right here!

If you're ready to check out more iconic foods in Michigan, you can find more information at onlyinyourstate.com.