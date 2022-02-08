Top 5 Reasons Why a Michigan Winter is Good for Your Health

You can look at the long winter months with two different thought processes.

1. You could have the winter blues by sitting around the house most of the time and snacking all day without doing any exercise whatsoever.

2. Or you could take the bull by it's horns and do fun things during the winter months that will be good for your health. (let's choose this option)

Remember the other day when Lansing was hit hard with 10 to 12 inches of snow? That's when I decided to go outside to shovel the snow off my front porch and my long side walk.

At that point it felt great to be outside getting some exercise and fresh air all at the same time. This is what we're talking about.

The top 5 reasons a Michigan Winter is good for your health:

1. Winter sports. This can be just about anything that gets your heart pumping. Let's add to this sledding, skiing, and even hiking. Just go outside and enjoy all the possibilities of winter.

2. Walking around Lake Lansing. Have you ever walked around Lake Lansing in Haslett? It's 5 miles around the entire lake and yes you can make this fun. You can walk the 5 miles or just walk two miles. Anything beats sitting around the house doing nothing.

3. Hiking Lansing area snow trails. All you have to do is find the perfect spot for walking snow covered trails and you'll get all the exercise you need for half a day. You can do the same thing by putting on warm clothes and going for a long walk in your own neighborhood.

4. Make your own back yard ice skating rink. This can be a lot of fun. Just get out the water hose and freeze an area of your backyard that you would like to see as an ice skating rink. Strap on the skates once it's frozen and have some winter fun.

5. Shoveling snow. Good for your health as long as you don't over exert yourself. This is a great way to work your muscles and get in a pretty good aerobic workout. Even using an ice scraper gets the body moving.

We've all been cooped up over a long period of time since this pandemic began a few years back. You can sit around or go outside and have some fun as we wait for spring to arrive.

Please check out this website at sanfordhousegr.com for more reasons why Michigan is good for your health.