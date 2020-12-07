Have you ever wondered about the top Christmas Towns in Michigan? There are plenty of places throughout Michigan where the Christmas spirit is celebrated.

There are definitely a few towns and cities that really go all out during the holiday season. We thought it would be nice to pass along that information to you.

According to onlyinyourstate.com, here are several top Christmas Towns in Michigan:

1. Frankenmuth. The best thing about Frankenmuth is the fact that you will feel the Christmas spirit anytime of the year. Bronner's, which is "The World's Largest Christmas Store", is located in Frankenmuth. You will find just about any and every Christmas ornament imaginable.

2. Grand Rapids. It takes about an hour to get to Grand Rapids from the Lansing area. But trust me on this, it's worth the drive. Grand Rapids offers a mix of Christmas shopping options at the Tanger Outlets, winter sports options at Cannonsburg and Pando, and ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle.

3. Mackinac Island. What I wouldn't give to stay on Mackinac Island during the holiday season. At one time, HGTV named Mackinac Island one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Can you just imagine snow on the island with horse drawn buggy rides and a Christmas bazaar. Sign me up!

4. Traverse City. The holiday is in full swing in Traverse City. Shops and very soon, restaurants will join in the holiday fun of music and activities for the whole family. We all know how beautiful Traverse City is, so why not enjoy skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides.

5. Dearborn. Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford Museum is fun all year around. During the holiday season, it gets even better, with a unique lantern lit adventure through a living snow globe filled with skating, fireworks and live music. Even though things may change this holiday season due to the pandemic, Dearborn is still a magical place to visit with loved ones. (onlyinyourstate.com)