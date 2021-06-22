This is One of Michigan’s All-Time Smallest Towns
Twining is a little out-of-the-way village in Arenac County, within Dalton Township. It is one of Michigan's smallest communities (census-wise) with (approximately) only 168 residents.
Compared to other little Michigan lumber towns in the northern half of Michigan's mitten, Twining seems to have gotten off to a late start. Part of Twining's sketchy beginnings include a general store, built and operated by a man known as Mr. Odell.
In 1894, lumberman Frederick L. Twining bought out the store from Odell; that same year the Detroit and Mackinac Railroad came through, making the community a railway station. With that, they needed a name, so “Twining” was chosen, dubbed after Frederick Twining.
A few years later in 1897, the area acquired a post office, and Mr. Twining was also chosen as its first postmaster.
In 1903, Twining was incorporated as a village.
Twining is one of those towns that is split between two townships: Mason and Turner, which make atlas reference-seekers a tad frustrated. There's not much else to say about Twining's past, but don't let that stop you from driving thru. There are some original old buildings still standing, and if you're lucky, you might find some kind of store open where you can load up on road munchies.....maybe.
The Club Bar & Grill is closed. The Sportsman Bar seems to be doing business, and the Twining Food Market looks like it's your best bet to find some pop and snacks.
