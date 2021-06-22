This is One of Michigan’s All-Time Smallest Towns

Twining is a little out-of-the-way village in Arenac County, within Dalton Township. It is one of Michigan's smallest communities (census-wise) with (approximately) only 168 residents.

Compared to other little Michigan lumber towns in the northern half of Michigan's mitten, Twining seems to have gotten off to a late start. Part of Twining's sketchy beginnings include a general store, built and operated by a man known as Mr. Odell.

In 1894, lumberman Frederick L. Twining bought out the store from Odell; that same year the Detroit and Mackinac Railroad came through, making the community a railway station. With that, they needed a name, so “Twining” was chosen, dubbed after Frederick Twining.

Get our free mobile app

A few years later in 1897, the area acquired a post office, and Mr. Twining was also chosen as its first postmaster.

In 1903, Twining was incorporated as a village.

Twining is one of those towns that is split between two townships: Mason and Turner, which make atlas reference-seekers a tad frustrated. There's not much else to say about Twining's past, but don't let that stop you from driving thru. There are some original old buildings still standing, and if you're lucky, you might find some kind of store open where you can load up on road munchies.....maybe.

The Club Bar & Grill is closed. The Sportsman Bar seems to be doing business, and the Twining Food Market looks like it's your best bet to find some pop and snacks.

Now take a look at the photo gallery below!

This is One of Michigan's Smallest Towns The Census Claims This Town is One of Michigan's Smallest

MORE: 7 Things That Annoy People From Small Town Michigan

SEE MORE: 12 Items Every Michigander Has In Their Closet

The Scenic Beauty Of Northeast Michigan Big Seven Travel has named the River Road National Scenic Byway as Michigan's "Most Scenic Drive" for 2021. It is a gorgeous stretch of road filled with forests, trails, scenic overlooks and runs parallel to the historic Au Sable River

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Michigan Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Michigan using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.