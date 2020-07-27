Two Cass County Men Electrocuted While Moving Sailboat

A weekend boating accident took place in Cassopolis, but it took place at home and no where close to a lake Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department reported July 25th that deputies responded to the 61000 block of Dailey Road, just west of Cassopolis, around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they began treating 31-year-old Austin Francis and 19-year-old Lane Francis. The two were moving a sailboat when the mast struck a power line running from the road to the house overhead.

Paramedics began administering treatment before they were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for initial treatment. The pair have since been transferred to a Fort Wayne-area hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Pokagon Tribal Police, Cass Central Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance and Med-Flight.

Austin Francis, who resides in Kalamazoo, is also the current Boys Varsity Soccer head coach at Cassopolis (Ross Beatty) High School.