Two Fires At Battle Creek’s Behnke Warehouse Over the Weekend

Over the weekend two fires occurred at the Behnke Warehouse locations on Union Street in Battle Creek Michigan.  According to reporting by the Battle Creek Enquirer, the first one occurred Saturday evening and the second one Sunday morning.

The Saturday fire damaged three semi-trailers and the Sunday fire was contained to one semi-trailer by the Battle Creek Fire Department.    The fire department has not yet determined what caused the fire and who if anyone is to blame.  They would like you to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 if you have any information pertaining to these fires.

Those that live in the Battle Creek area might have seen some heavy black smoke Saturday evening. According to Battalion Chief Michelle Hughey that black smoke came from burning tires.  Those tires were stored in one of the trailers on fire.

Luckily no injuries have been reported due to the fire.  Employees also informed the police that personnel cars that were parked in the lot were also broke into.

