Two Hospitalized In Springfield Crash

Two men have been hospitalized following a crash, Saturday morning in Springfield. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to West Dickman, near 32nd Street around 10:45 AM. A preliminary investigation shows that a 37-year-old, Coloma man had just exited a parked construction vehicle in the westbound lanes of a construction zone. He was walking toward the rear of the vehicle just as an eastbound truck left the eastbound lanes, crossed the median, and struck the Coloma man and the construction vehicle. The truck continued through a nearby field and struck a tree. The truck driver, a 23-year-old Emmett Township man was taken to Bronson Battle Creek in critical condition while the Coloma man was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo in critical condition. The investigation into the accident continues.