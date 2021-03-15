Vaccinations At Ford Field Clinic

Soon Michiganders will begin pouring into Ford Field, but not for the sports. According to a press release from Michigan State Police on Monday, Michiganders can now begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24th. After registration, those who have registered will receive an invitation to the clinic, either by voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment, and vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

“The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

The vaccination clinic at Ford Field is a pilot program under the federal government which is scheduled to last through eight weeks. While in operation, the site will operate from 8 to 8:30 PM, seven days a week. The facility will be managed by the State of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Lions.

