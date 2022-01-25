7 Romantic Spots in Kalamazoo for Your Valentine’s Day Dinner

If you can believe it, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. But, not to panic. If you're behind on your romantic planning, we've got you covered! At least, when it comes to finding a place to enjoy a romantic meal.

I recently posted in the Facebook group Kalamazoo Foodie as well as on Kalamazoo's Reddit page asking,

Looking for the most "romantic" spots in town for Valentine's Day dinner. Any suggestions? It doesn't have to be fancy!

Something to keep in mind, as it was pointed out to me, is that Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year. And, in Kalamazoo, a lot of restaurants seem to be closed on Mondays. So, before showing up for a romantic meal, make sure the place you're going to is open. In fact, I'd go even further and recommend making a reservation if they're available.

With that being said, even if you're planning on enjoying a romantic night out before or after Valentine's Day (or anytime throughout the year) here are at least 7 spots in the Kalamazoo area that are said to be very romantic:

1. Comensoli's Italian Bistro & Bar

Located in downtown Kalamazoo, Comensoli's serves homestyle Italian dishes and an impressive list of specialty martinis. They boast over 25 different martinis. Need a gluten-free option? According to their Facebook page, over 65% of their menu can be made gluten-free. See their hours and full menu on their website.

2. Principle Food & Drink

Also located in downtown Kalamazoo, Principle Food & Drink offers craft cocktails and locally sourced dishes. According to their website, they are closed on Mondays. But, rumor has it that they'll be opened for actual Valentine's Day, which falls on a Monday. Always double-check, though. As well, you can easily make reservations for any other day here. If you love Principle but are in the mood for something different, you can try their newest eatery Roca which serves Latin American cuisine. See more on their website.

3. Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

Said to be very cozy and charming by those recommending it, Zooroona seems to be a local favorite. Serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Zooroona is a family business that has been operating in Kalamazoo since 2009. Reservations are recommended as the restaurant is open Wednesday - Sunday. Learn more here.

4. Elysium

Elysium focuses on giving their diners an "experience" according to their website. All ingredients used in their dishes are fresh and locally sourced. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by phone. Find their full menu and all other information here.

5. 600 Kitchen & Bar

Unlike others on this list, 600 Kitchen & Bar is open on Mondays. You'll find a variety of different kinds of food on their menu. Thinks like deviled eggs to blackened shrimp and grits all made from fresh ingredients from Michigan farmers and artisans. Yes, they take reservations which you can learn more about here.

6. LFG Gaming Bar

Is a night of gaming a "typical" romantic night? Maybe not. But, it'll be perfect for your gaming significant other. Their menu consists of typical American cuisine all given video-game-themed names. And, for those who haven't experienced it, for every drink you buy you receive coins to use at a number of different games in their establishment. Open 7 days a week, you can see their full menu and more on their website.

7. Cosmo's Cucina

Said to be the heart of the Vine neighborhood, Cosmo's Cucina would make for a wonderful Valentine's Day dinner. They're family-owned and offer, "a contemporary oasis offering affordable gourmet cuisine," according to their website. You'll find plates like the spinach feta burger, smoked salmon linguine, and Puchero on their menu. They are closed on Mondays but you can make reservations for any other day here.

Hopefully, this will give you a few ideas for where to go for your romantic, Valentine's Day dinner (or any other romantic occasion). Remember, these are only a few of the many spots recommended. See more on Facebook and Reddit.

