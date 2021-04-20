Vendor Bids For Mobile Vaccination Sites

Health officials in Michigan are looking for vendors to make vaccinations mobile. According to a release from Michigan State Police on Tuesday, as part of the effort to reach 70% vaccination for Michigan residents, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a Request for Proposals to conduct mobile vaccination services.

According to MDHHS director, Elizabeth Hertel:

“Settings where numerous people live or work in close proximity to one another present a high risk for spread of COVID-19 and require more flexible vaccination services. Providing mobile vaccination services will help ensure these high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older and quickly as possible.”

Six different site or setting types are included in the RFP:

Homebound vaccinations Community-based mobile clinics Neighborhood testing sites Seasonal agricultural workers Shelters, transient communities, other vulnerable populations Medium to large vaccination sites

Get our free mobile app

Bidding vendors will be required to schedule appointments and manage all logistics involved in providing mobile vaccinations. There are ten different regions throughout the state of Michigan based on the State of Michigan Prosperity Regions. Bidders may bid on one or more regions, in order to provide any of the six sites or settings types.

Bids are due Wednesday, May 12 by 3 p.m. RFP No. 210000001690 is posted on the SIGMA Vendor Self-Service at Michigan.gov/SIGMAVSS.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.